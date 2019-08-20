Tree-cutting at Kingston’s third bridge crossing put on hold

While the in-water construction of Kingston’s third bridge crossing hasn’t started yet, crews remain busy on-shore.

On Monday, crews were supposed to start clear-cutting trees on the east side of the Cataraqui River, but that’s been put on hold.

Dan Franco is an engineering supervisor with the city.

“We originally had it scheduled for some tree clearing to occur today (Monday),” Franco said, “but [we’ve] elected to defer the tree cutting for a few more days to give us a chance to not only to double check our surveying of our trees that are out there, but also for our outreach to Indigenous communities and the public.”

The area in question is located just off Highway 15 and Gore Road behind the Pittsburgh branch of the public library.

Laurel Claus-Johnson is a concerned citizen. She’s also Indigenous.

“A tree is not just a tree to Indigenous people, it’s part of a standing family,” Claus-Johnston said. “They have their responsibility. In fact, what they breathe out, we breathe in.”

Claus-Johnson says she would have probably chained herself to a tree on Monday, however, the cutting was delayed. In fact, just minutes before her interview with Global News, the city reached out to Claus-Johnson. They’ll meet later in the week.

Franco says for every tree cut down a new one will be planted, somewhere.