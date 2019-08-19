Teresa Dellar, founder of West Island Palliative Care Residence, dead at 58

Teresa Dellar, the executive director and co-founder of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, has passed away at the age of 58.

The pioneer of end-of-life care died early Monday morning at the Royal Victoria Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

“Her loss is as terrible as it is difficult to accept,” the organization said. “She leaves an immeasurable mark on palliative care in our community, across the country, and beyond.”

READ MORE: New West Island-based initiative to improve palliative care across Canada launched

The West Island Palliative Care Residence has been praised by many as exemplary when it comes to providing care to terminally ill patients. It has helped more than 3,800 people end their lives in comfort.

Dellar was at the forefront of that effort and helped found she residence in 2002. As a pioneer in the field, she was known for helping individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard says Dellar’s warmth, compassion and humour immediately drew in the people who were fortunate her enough to meet her.

Dellar will not only be missed by the community as a whole, Orchard says, but by her two sons Nicholas and Jonathan, and her husband Gavin.

“She had so much more to give, and it is utterly devastating to loose her at such a young age, particularly as she was fighting so hard to stay with them,” said Orchard.

The residence says it will provide more details in the coming days to the community.

“The world has lost a true angel,” said the residence.

READ MORE: West Island Palliative Care Residence breaks ground on sprawling new building

— With files from Global News’ Karen Macdonald