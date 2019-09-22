Canada election: Ottawa Centre

Politically, Ottawa Centre (as its been structured since 1968) has predominantly bounced between red and orange. More recently, the NDP kept a firm grip on the downtown Ottawa riding between 2004 and 2015, at which point Catherine McKenna reclaimed the riding for the Liberals, edging out the late Paul Dewar, a popular New Democrat MP, with 42.7 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Liberals: Catherine McKenna (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Carol Clemenhagen

NDP: Emilie Taman





Angela Keller-HerzogMerylee SevillaShelby BertrandCoreen CorcoranAdam Rolston

McKenna’s NDP rival in 2019, Emilie Taman, is a well-known law professor at the University of Ottawa, community activist and former federal Crown prosecutor who has lived in Ottawa Centre for 12 years, according to Taman’s biography on the NDP website. She previously ran under the NDP banner in Ottawa-Vanier in the 2015 federal election and the riding’s 2017 byelection, and lost to the Liberal candidates both times. She was named one of Canada’s top 25 most influential lawyers by Canadian Lawyer Magazine in 2018.

Health care executive Carol Clemenhagen is the Conservative candidate in Ottawa Centre. Clemenhagen was the first female president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Hospital Association. She is also a former executive director of the Medical Research Council of Canada (now the Canadian Institutes of Health Research), and once served on the boards of the Ontario Hospital Association and Kingston General Hospital.

The Green party’s candidate, Angela Keller-Herzog, is another recognized voice from the community. Also a long-time resident in the riding, Keller-Herzog is a trained economist and owner of a bed & breakfast in the Glebe. According to her biography on the Green party’s website, she has worked in the private sector, non-profit sector and for the federal government. She also co-founded Ottawa Centre Refugee Action and volunteers with local not-for-profit Ecology Ottawa.

Ottawa Centre covers most of the national capital’s downtown area, including the Parliament Buildings and neighbourhoods to the west, south and east of Centretown.

The riding is almost shaped like a tree. Its western border zigzags up Fisher Avenue, west down Baseline Road, up Merivale Road, east down Highway 417, and up Maitland Avenue and Sherbourne Road to the Ottawa River. The riding’s western border runs from the top of the Rideau Canal to approximately the Nicholas Street highway overpass and then snakes southward down the Rideau River. The riding’s southern edge runs between where Walkley Road meets the river to Fisher Avenue and Prince of Wales Drive.

Voter turnout in the riding on Oct. 19, 2015 was relatively high — around 80 per cent.