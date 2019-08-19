Elton John defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid private jet controversy

Singer Elton John said he’s “deeply distressed” by media accounts that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking a private jet to go on vacation despite the flight’s carbon impact of the planet.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to question stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were hypocritical for accepting jet travel to stay at his home in Nice, France, despite their devotion to eco-causes.

WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry reveals plans for his family

The Tiny Dancer singer said he has a profound sense of obligation to Harry because of his friendship with the royal’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

READ MORE: Who pays for the Royal Family’s lavish lifestyle?

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote.

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

The 72-year-old songwriter continued: “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

John and his partner “wanted the young family to have a private holiday.” The jet offered a “high level of much-needed protection.”

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” John tweeted.

After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

He said the flight was carbon neutral because it was offset by a contribution to Carbon Footprint.

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.”

To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton,” he concluded.

I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they plan to have two children “maximum” due to concerns about climate change.

Harry shared the couple’s news in an interview with renowned primatologist Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which Markle guest-edited.

He said becoming a father completely changed his perspective.

“I view it differently now, without question,” the Duke of Sussex said.

He and Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May.

WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle guest-edits September edition of ‘Vogue’

“I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children,” Harry said.

Goodall replied, “not too many!” To this, Harry said, “two, maximum.”

The official Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram page posted about his interview with Goodall, writing, “HRH and Dr. Goodall spoke candidly about many topics including the effects of unconscious bias, and the need for people to acknowledge that your upbringing and environment can cause you to be prejudiced without realizing it.”

The post continued: “The Duke described that “[when] you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away — and at the end of the day, we’re all humans.”

READ MORE: Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘maximum’ 2-kid plan won’t help the environment: expert

As of this writing, Kensington Palace has yet to publicly comment on the private jet controversy.

— With files from the Associated Press and Meghan Collie.