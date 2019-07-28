Meghan Markle confirmed as guest editor of British Vogue’s September issue

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue that is set to hit newsstands this week.

In a press release on Sunday, a spokesperson for Markle confirmed rumours that have been circulating in the British press over recent weeks that she had taken on the role of guest editor for the prominent fall issue of the magazine, which releases on Aug. 2.

The edition will be called Forces for Change and features a focus on what the spokesperson called “trailblazing change-makers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers.”

Among the features will be a candid interview between Markle and Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, as well as an interview between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and renowned primatologist Jane Goodall.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making [an] impact in the world today,” said Markle in a statement.

“Through this lens, I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Fifteen other women will also be featured in the September issue.

They include Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand; Laverne Cox, actor and LGBTQ2 advocate; Jane Fonda, actor and social issues advocate; Jameela Jamil, actor and body positivity advocate; Gemma Chan, actor and campaigner; and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Adwoa Aboah, mental health campaigner and model, will also be part of the issue, as will Adut Akech, model and former refugee, and boxer Ramla Ali.

Diversity and women’s rights advocates Sinead Burke and Salma Hayek Pinault will be featured as well, along with Francesca Hayward, principal dancer with the Royal Ballet.

Yara Shahidi, actor and founder of Eighteen x 18, and Christy Turlington Burns, model and founder of Every Mother Counts, will also be included as well as student and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Markle was formerly an actress on the hit TV show Suits and has been an outspoken advocate for women’s and social rights.

Since her marriage to Prince Harry, the couple has continued work on highlighting social issues, including diversity, women’s empowerment and environmental protection.

She gave birth to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.