Prince Harry, Jane Goodall re-enact chimpanzee greeting in sweet video

World-renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall met with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, and the result was an adorable photo shoot between old friends.

Goodall was hosting a meeting for Roots & Shoots, an organization she founded to teach young people “respect and compassion for all living things.”

At the meeting, Goodall asked Prince Harry — who lives nearby at Windsor Castle with wife Meghan Markle and their newborn son, Archie Harrison — if he remembered the “chimp greeting” she taught him when they previously met.

READ MORE: What happens when Queen Elizabeth II dies?

Prince Harry laughed and offered his best impression, which was later shared in a video to the official Instagram account he shares with the Duchess of Sussex.

“The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met,” said the caption. “Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive.”

The Roots & Shoots members in attendance applauded Prince Harry for his participation in the goofy moment.

Later in the day, Prince Harry addressed attendees and heard presentations from international leaders.

He also reconnected with Goodall, 84, whom he has met several times. In his speech to the group, he commended the primatologist for her work with the organization.

“She is a woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that’s needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind,” he said. “I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid, and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person.”

READ MORE: The royal baby’s name is Archie — here’s what it means

In speaking with reporters, Goodall shared that she had already met Archie Harrison last month.

“He’s very cute and gentle,” she said.

Markle was reportedly very honoured to meet the famed chimpanzee researcher, too.

“She told me she’s followed me all her life,” Goodall said. “She told me: ‘You’ve been my idol since I was a child.'”

Goodall said she wasn’t surprised when Harry expressed interest in Roots & Shoots.

“When you bring a child into the world, you have to worry about the future,” she said, referring to growing concerns about climate change. “If we don’t make a change, we don’t have a future.”

WATCH: Jane Goodall on breaking boundaries in exploration, science and gender roles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie Harrison on May 6.

“It’s magic,” Markle said of becoming a mom. “I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy… He’s really calm… he’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”

“Parenting is amazing,” Prince Harry said. “We are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

READ MORE: How will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raise their son?

Archie was christened on July 6, exactly two months after his date of birth.

Typically, when a royal baby is christened, his or her godparents are announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to keep Archie’s private.

This isn’t surprising for fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — the pair have been notoriously private since getting married last May.

—With files from Laura Hensley

Meghan.Collie@globalnews.ca