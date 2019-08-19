Boil water notice rescinded for West Kelowna residents

The boil water notice that was previously in effect for Ross Road and Brentwood area residents has been rescinded, according to the City of West Kelowna.

There are no longer any boil water advisories in place for West Kelowna, so the city has stopped offering free water at its bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

