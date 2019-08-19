Rick Zamperin: Time for Antonio Brown to be a team player

Imagine strolling in to your boss’s office and telling him or her that despite being paid a ridiculous amount of money, you will decide when you’re going to work.

How long do you think you’d stay employed? And how do you think that would impact your prospects of obtaining future employment?

Over the last couple of weeks, All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown has been embroiled in a battle with the National Football League over the helmet he is allowed to wear in 2019.

Brown, who was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in the off-season and signed a three-year contract worth just over $50 million, lost a grievance last week to use the same model helmet he has used throughout his career because it was deemed too old to be certified as safe.

He has yet to take part in a full practice with the Raiders during training camp because of the helmet issue and after he suffered frost bite on his feet in a cryotherapy accident in France.

The latter excuse for not partaking in practice is perfectly acceptable, but if Brown was a good team player, he would have joined his new teammates as soon as he could have and tested a new helmet each day.

If Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, can ditch his old helmet after being instructed to do so by the league, certainly Brown can do the same.

The drama surrounding Brown reached a boiling point Sunday when Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the receiver has to be “all in or all out.”

Brown reportedly rejoined the team Monday, but don’t be surprised if his stay with the silver and black is filled with one soap opera scene after another.

