August 19, 2019 12:31 pm

Viewing party for Winnipeg NFL pre-season game planned at The Forks

By Online producer  Global News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The Raiders and Blue Bombers are hosting a viewing party for a NFL preseason game in Winnipeg this week.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ben Margot
This week’s pre-season NFL game being held in Winnipeg will be broadcast live on a jumbo screen at The Forks.

The Raiders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are hosting a viewing party for the Thursday night game complete with food vendors offering BBQ tailgate, beverages and halftime entertainment.

The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs till 10:30 p.m. at The Forks.

The entire Week 3 preseason NFL game — held at IG Field — will be live-streamed at the event, with a DJ playing music prior to kickoff and at halftime. There will also be beer and pop available and a football toss station for kids.

READ MORE: Prices reduced for some seats at Winnipeg NFL pre-season game

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the broadcast.

Admission will be granted to anyone making a cash or food donation to Winnipeg Harvest, and Blue Bombers season ticket holders wearing their lanyards will be granted free access as well.

Season ticket holders will also get discounted pricing on beverages.

The game gets underway at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available to watch the game at IG Field through ticketmaster.ca.

