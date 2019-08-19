Kitchener man climbs onto patio structure, forcing evacuation of restaurant: police

A Kitchener man was arrested after a strange incident caused a Kitchener restaurant to be evacuated on Sunday night, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say that sometime after 6 p.m., a man began to damage property at a bank in downtown Kitchener before moving on to the lobby of a restaurant and bar on King Street.

According to police, he was asked to leave after he allegedly began harassing patrons, but the man moved onto the patio and reportedly damaged some light fixtures.

By the time officers arrived, police say the man had climbed onto a structure on the patio, causing the restaurant to be evacuated.

After several hours of negotiations, the man eventually agreed to climb down and was arrested, police say.

A 34-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with mischief.