August 19, 2019 1:42 pm

Suspect arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Kelowna leaves 1 injured

By Danny Seymour Global News

RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident in which a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

An alleged hit-and-run collision resulted in a 20-year-old Kelowna man being taken to hospital in serious but stable condition on Saturday, police say.

Kelowna RCMP said the collision took place just outside of downtown Kelowna at Bernard Avenue and Lakeview Street at 6:44 p.m.

RCMP say officers were able to find the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident thanks to tips from the public. Police later arrested a 23-year-old Kelowna man in West Kelowna.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP said: “We would like to extend our appreciation to the astute members of the motoring public who spotted our notably damaged suspect vehicle.”

The suspect was tested for impairment and faces potential charges, police say.

Police lauded the public’s response when onlookers rushed to help the injured pedestrian.

“It’s heartening to see countless bystanders stop to provide assistance and comfort to the pedestrian who lay injured in the roadway,” O’Donaghey said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Kelowna RCMP’s municipal traffic section.

