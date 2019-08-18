Woman suffered ‘critical injuries’ in alleged hit-and-run in Niagara

A 35-year-old woman was rushed to a trauma centre after an alleged hit-and-run in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Saturday night.
Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it got a call around 11 p.m. reporting a collision at Concession 7 Road and Line 6.
Upon arrival, Niagara paramedics discovered a woman with “critical injuries.”
Witnesses told officers on scene a dark pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge Dakota with tinted windows and a missing a side mirror, was involved, investigators say.
It was last seen driving south on Concession 7 Road, police say.
The female was transported to NHS-Niagara Falls and later transferred to an out-of-region trauma centre.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit at 905-688-4111 extension 5600.
