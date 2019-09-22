Canada election: Brantford–Brant

Brantford–Brant is a 844 sq. km area near Hamilton and includes the city of Brantford, Brant County as well as the Six Nations and New Credit reserves.

The riding, which was formerly known as Brant, is currently represented by Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who was first elected in 2008.

His winning streak follows a pattern in Brantford which has seen the incumbent party survive for long stretches.

From 1993-2008, the Liberals held the seat, but prior to going red, Derek Blackburn was the riding’s representative for the NDP for over 20 years.

The riding is home to 130,296 people.

Candidates

Conservatives: Phil McColeman (Incumbent)

Liberals: Danielle Takacs

NDP: Sabrina Sawyer

Green: Bob Jonkman

PPC: Dave Wrobel

Libertarian: Rob Ferguson