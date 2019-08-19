Ministry dropping rabies vaccine baits by air in southern Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will begin dropping rabies vaccine baits by aircraft in southern Ontario this week.

The ministry says the drops will happen until Sept. 6, covering all areas from Middlesex County in the west to Niagara Region in the east, Peel Region in the north and Norfolk County in the south.

Since starting the program in 2015, Ontario says it has dropped more than four million vaccine baits at low altitude (approximately 150 metres above ground) via EC130 helicopter over rural areas in an effort to immunize the raccoons, skunks and foxes that eat them.

The caplets are khaki-green in colour made of wax fat and vanilla sugar with a warning label that says “Do not eat.”

The ministry says the baits are not harmful to people or pets but is alerting the public to leave them alone.

Anyone who consumes one should contact a doctor or veterinarian as a precaution, the ministry adds.

Rabies vaccine baiting is underway in southern Ontario! Each summer our rabies staff distribute rabies vaccine baits targeting raccoons, skunks, and foxes by air in rural areas and green spaces and by ground crews in urban areas. Learn more https://t.co/crLWQPqoJ4 pic.twitter.com/OtvvVqmbup — Ontario MNRF (@ONresources) August 14, 2019