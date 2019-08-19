Scheer requests RCMP probe on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin interference

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has sent another letter to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki urging her to “use all the resources” at her force’s disposal to investigate whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have obstructed justice by interfering in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

In a press conference on Monday, Scheer told reporters that in the wake of the damning report by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion last week — which ruled Trudeau and his staff broke federal conflict of interests rules by improperly pressuring the former attorney general to intervene in the case — he has written to Lucki for a second time since the scandal emerged in February 2019.

“Criminal investigations are, of course, entirely within your purview. I wish only to note, as I did in February, that it is contrary to section 139 of the Criminal Code for anybody to ‘obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice,'” Scheer wrote in the letter.

“I believe I speak for millions of Canadians by requesting that you use all the resources at your disposal to investigate this matter, not only so that justice is done but so that it is seen to be done.”



