Milltown Mini Golf fundraiser supports Brock Mission construction in Peterborough

The new Brock Mission men’s shelter on Murray Street got an advance on its construction bill from Milltown Mini Golf on Sunday.

Coun. Lesley Parnell partnered with the miniature golf course from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help raise money for the shelter’s construction.

WATCH (July 12, 2019): Federal funding supporting Brock Mission homeless shelter in Peterborough

“We still have $750,000 towards our total fundraising goal locally here in the community for our emergency men’s shelter,” said Parnell, who organized the fundraiser. “So this is just to raise money, and again, awareness.”

Admission was $10 per person, or $35 for a family of four, with all proceeds going towards the construction project. A charity barbecue was also among the list of activities.

The old shelter was torn down in November of 2017, with its operations moved to a hall in nearby St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church. The construction of the new shelter, which was set to begin last summer, was delayed by city council due to the project running almost $3.2 million over budget, making the total a whopping $10.7 million. The project was then re-designed and picked up again last fall.

READ MORE: Brock Mission homeless shelter rebuild project delayed

Last month, The federal government also responded to the city’s $5 million funding application by giving the shelter $5.2 million.

“Two million of that is a grant, and the rest is the mortgage,” said Parnell.

“We still need to raise money locally…that is part of the deal. The shovels are in the ground, and quite often what happens when construction starts…the fundraising slows right down,” she added.

READ MORE: Feds providing $5.2M for redevelopment of Brock Mission men’s homeless shelter in Peterborough

Come on down to Milltown Mini Golf before 2 pm to help support Brock Mission Men’s shelter. All the money will go directly to the new build. More at 6 ⁦@CHEXNewswatch⁩ ⁦@LesleyParnell⁩. pic.twitter.com/STBDlRK8qC — Niki Anastasakis (@Nikiananews) August 18, 2019

“We like to support local fundraisers,” said Milltown Mini Golf owner Barry Cross. “Brock mission has been around for a long time, and they are always looking for support. So it’s a way for us to give back to the community.”

“Right now, the money we’re raising is actually for interior finishes and furnishings, so those are going to be important,” said Parnell.

The new Brock Mission is set to have 30 emergency shelter beds and 15 transitional units.

“(The transitional units) are basically bachelor apartments to help those individuals who want to relearn life skills and get back into independent living, so this is very important,” Parnell explained. “The transitional model has really worked for our women. Now we want to use it for our men.”

Let the games begin. NOW at Milltown Mini Golf until 2pm. Miniature golf $10 per person or $35 for family of 4. Plus a BBQ. All $ goes to Brock Mission reBuild fund. Lots of fun and all for a great cause. Cloudy ⛅️ but no rain. Bring your family 🏌️‍♀️ — Lesley Parnell (@LesleyParnell) August 18, 2019

Donations can be made at www.brockmission.ca.