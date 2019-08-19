Neil Young announces ‘Colorado’ album and first single

Neil Young revealed details about his upcoming studio album with Crazy Horse over the weekend.

The Heart of Gold singer revealed the news in a statement posted to the official Neil Young Archives website.

Colorado will be the title of the album, and it will be the supergroup’s first effort together since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill.

The announcement came along with news of a brand-new single, Rainbow of Colors, which is set to be released “this month,” the statement said.

“Billy, Ralphie, Nils and I are all very happy to bring this song to you in all its ragged glory, as my original producer and life-long friend, the late-David Briggs once said,” Young, 73, wrote.

Though Young announced the album back in April, he didn’t reveal any details about it until Friday.

Colorado is scheduled for an October release and will feature 10 original tracks, with the shortest clocking in at around three minutes and the longest at just “over 13 minutes.”

Young added that the album will be released on double vinyl along with a seven-inch, two-sided single featuring two cuts that didn’t make the album. Colorado will also be available in a CD format and through all major streaming platforms.

Diehard Young/Crazy Horse fans will be pleased to know there’s more.

Young also revealed that they had been “continuing work on Mountaintop Sessions,” which he explained was a documentary film about the making of the long-awaited album. He described it as “a wild one… no holds barred.”

Young continued: “You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts [sic] and all!” Young wrote of the documentary. “I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen.”

Young’s full statement regarding the release of Colorado is available to read on the Neil Young Archives website.

Young and Crazy Horse have been working together since 1969, and this year, they are celebrating 50 years of collaborations and touring.

Crazy Horse reunited with Young last year for a series of intimate performances across California. Currently, there are no plans for Young and Crazy Horse to go out on tour together again.

