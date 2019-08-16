Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ ending after 3 seasons

Leah Remini’s Emmy-winning series Scientology and the Aftermath will end after Season 3’s finale.

On Thursday, A&E announced that Remini’s show will conclude with a two-hour special filmed in front of a live studio audience that is set to air on Monday, Aug. 26.

According to a synopsis of the show, the special will “explore stories of how Church of Scientology policies have hindered members from reporting instances of abuse and sexual assault to the authorities.”

The docuseries follows ex-Scientology members Remini and Mike Rinder as they seek to tell the unheard stories of people who have managed to leave the religious organization. Along the way, the viewer gets some insight into Rinder’s and Remini’s experiences as well.

Scientology and the Aftermath has run for three seasons.

A team of legal, psychological and law-enforcement experts will join Remini on the two-hour special to provide insight into how ex-Scientology followers can seek justice.

“Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team’s support, The Aftermath wouldn’t be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways,” Remini said in a press statement.

She continued: “We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing,’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on we will.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the finale episode will include two of the four women who have accused That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Masterson and the Church of Scientology were sued by the actor’s accusers over allegations of stalking and conspiracy to cover up the reported assaults.

A litigation lawyer for the Church of Scientology released a statement calling the lawsuit “a sham.”

“From everything we have read in the press, this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere because the claims are ludicrous and a sham,” the statement read. “It’s a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt. Leah Remini is taking advantage of these people as pawns in her moneymaking scam.”

Masterson has previously denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and no charges have been laid against the actor.

Scientology and the Aftermath received an Emmy award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath will air its series finale on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.