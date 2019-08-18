Canada
August 18, 2019 3:40 pm

Man dies while trying to repair tractor in Antigonish County

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 57-year-old man died while trying to repair a tractor in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the accident on East Tracadie Road in Monastery, N.S., just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man from East Tracadie died at the scene.

Officers believe the tractor rolled onto the man while he was trying to repair the back of the vehicle at the side of the roadway.

