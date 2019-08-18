Major accident creating delays on Highway 59 near Selkirk, Man.

Three cars appear to be heavily damaged after a collision northbound on Highway 59 near Selkirk.

Multiple callers to Global News Radio 680 CJOB have indicated major delays on the highway just before Provincial Road 509.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Selkirk, MB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 18, 2019

‘Vehicles are lined up at least a mile heading north,’ said one caller.

Stars Air Ambulance, Fire crews, Paramedics and the RCMP were all dispatched to the scene.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.