August 18, 2019 1:46 pm

Major accident creating delays on Highway 59 near Selkirk, Man.

By Reporter  Global News

STARS Air Ambulance responding to the scene of a collision on Highway 59 on August 18th, 2019.

Submitted Photo
Three cars appear to be heavily damaged after a collision northbound on Highway 59 near Selkirk.

Multiple callers to Global News Radio 680 CJOB have indicated major delays on the highway just before Provincial Road 509.

‘Vehicles are lined up at least a mile heading north,’ said one caller.

Stars Air Ambulance, Fire crews, Paramedics and the RCMP were all dispatched to the scene.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.
