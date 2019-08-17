Two girls, 4, 6, die in collision north of Dauphin

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after two girls were killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Dauphin.

According to police, a Ford F150 travelling east on Road 147 went through the intersection at Provincial Road 362 and hit the side of a northbound Dodge Ram.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash, according to investigators.

RCMP say two girls, aged 4 and 6, were extracted from the Dodge Ram by the Dauphin Fire Department and were transported to hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries. The two other occupants of the Dodge Ram were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two occupants of the Ford F150, both 24-year-old men from Dauphin, sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.