Suspicious West Kelowna wildfire contained: fire chief

A small wildfire that started Saturday evening near Highway 97 and Highway 97C is considered suspicious, West Kelowna Fire Rescue said.

Fire chief Jason Brolund said when firefighters arrived around 7:30 p.m. the fire was roughly 150 feet by 50 feet and “was being driven uphill by strong winds.”

Municipal fire crews along with the B.C. Wildfire Service kept the blaze to well under a hectare. No homes were ever at risk, Brolund added.

Brolund called the blaze suspicious and said his department, police and the provincial wildfire service are investigating the cause.

The blaze has been extinguished but fire crews will return to the site periodically on Sunday to check for any flare ups.

Brolund thanked the public for calling in the fire quickly.

“At this time of year, if you see smoke where it should not be, please report it,” Brolund said.

