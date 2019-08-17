Sports
August 17, 2019 9:20 pm

Hamilton Tiger-Cats rough up Redblacks in Ottawa

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer high-fives his players during the final moments of second half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
It wasn’t the most entertaining game of the CFL season, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats improved to 7-2 for the first time since 1998 after beating the Ottawa Redblacks 21-7 on Saturday.

Dane Evans threw for 299 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Jaelon Acklin early in the fourth quarter to cement Hamilton’s fourth victory in five games.

Ticats receiver Bralon Addison made a game-high eight catches for 100 yards while Brandon Banks was held to just two receptions for 24 yards.

Running back Cameron Marshall was a force in his second consecutive start in Hamilton’s backfield as he ran 12 times for 92 yards, an average of 7.7 yards per carry.

The Ticats’ defence smothered Ottawa, holding the Redblacks to just two field goals and a single point.

Ottawa’s Dominique Davis completed 20 of his 40 pass attempts for 238 yards while backup Jonathan Jennings went 2-for-6 for 31 yards.

Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward’s record field-goal streak of 69 come to an end when he missed a 31-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter. He made his two other attempts in the game.

Hamilton’s Lirim Hajrullahu also converted two of his three field goal attempts.

Hamilton (7-2) has a comfortable lead atop the East Division while Ottawa (3-6) has won just one of their last seven contests.

The Tiger-Cats next play August 24 when they visit the B.C. Lions (1-8).

