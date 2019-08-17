Home destroyed, others damaged in early morning Peachland inferno

An early morning fire in Peachland has destroyed a home and sent two to hospital.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a home on Smith Way.

When they arrived, crews found a fully involved fire.

The home’s four occupants were all evacuated, with two being taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. One cat is still missing.

The home was completely destroyed and, as a result of the blaze, two neighbouring homes suffered heat and smoke damage.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, but do not believe it to be suspicious in nature.