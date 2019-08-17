Crime
August 17, 2019 3:51 pm

No criminal investigation into Texas officers who led black man by rope

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

An investigation into the arrest of a black man led by rope down a Texas street by two white police officers on horseback has concluded, according to the Houston Chronicle

Conducted by the Texas Rangers — a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety — the third-party investigation found that the actions of the officers involved do not warrant criminal investigation.

The Chronicle reported that the district attorney concluded there was “nothing that warranted a criminal investigation.”

The Rangers determined that the two officers “had not violated the law,” according to a statement quoted in The Washington Post.

The latest update comes two weeks after photographs of the incident first surfaced online. 

Police in Galveston, Texas, released a public apology after the mounted officers were photographed leading a black man by rope down a street. 

The police chief, Vernon Hale, has said his officers — identified in the police release as P. Brosch and A. Smith — did not have any “malicious intent” but “showed poor judgment in this instance.” He has described using mounted horses to transport a person as a “trained technique” and “best practice in some scenarios.” 

Hale has said the man was handcuffed, with a “line” clipped to the handcuffs.

The photographs showed the man with a police officer on horseback on both sides of him, his hands behind his back — and what appeared to be a blue rope in one officer’s hand. 

Hale’s apology noted that the officers “could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest” and that the department has “immediately changed” its policy to halt the use of this technique. 

At the suggestion of the Galveston city manager, Hale commissioned a third-party investigation into the arrest, composed of a criminal inquiry by the Texas Rangers and a “full administrative review” by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office into the policies and practices related to the arrest. 

“This is such a polarizing event that it is imperative that we have an independent, third-party investigation to ensure we address any potential issues,” city manager Brian Maxwell said in an Aug. 8 police news release.

The man arrested was 43-year-old Donald Neely. His attorney Melissa Morris told the Houston Chronicle that she still believes the officers exercised “poor judgment even if it’s within the confines of policy.”

