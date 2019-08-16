Actor Peter Fonda dead at 79: reports

Actor Peter Fonda has died, according to U.S. media reports.

According to a family statement provided to People magazine and NBC, the 79-year-old died on Friday morning surrounded by family in Los Angeles.

Fonda reportedly had lung cancer and died of respiratory failure.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the Fonda family said.

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the Fonda family finished.

“In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Fonda was well known for his roles in Ulee’s Gold (1997) and Easy Rider (1969).

Fonda is the brother of actor Jane Fonda and the son of actor Henry Fonda.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.