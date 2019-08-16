Climber injured in fall from Stawamus Chief in Squamish

A climber has been taken to hospital in Squamish after suffering a fall at the Stawamus Chief.

Squamish Search and Rescue and paramedics were called to the popular climbing location around 11:30 a.m.

The man in his 30s suffered a broken ankle in the fall, and is recovering in Squamish General Hospital, according to Squamish Search and Rescue.

Earlier this month, a 33-year-old Squamish man died after falling from the Angel’s Crest portion of the Chief’s north face.

And in June, another man in his 30s died after falling from the Chief.

Squamish Search and Rescue has also had a busy month, with Friday’s call being its 15th so far this month.