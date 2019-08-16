Boil water advisory in effect for some Pointe-Claire homes

The City of Pointe-Claire issued a boil water advisory until further notice for certain homes on Friday due to construction.

Marie-Odile Pinet, communications officer for the city, said the homes in question are on Coolbreeze, Windward Crescent and Sunnyside avenues.

Notices were distributed to the affected residences, but not all properties on those streets are affected.

The water advisory is due to ongoing construction on Sunnyside Avenue, Pinet said. The city first issued the notice on Aug. 6.

Pinet said the water test results from the lab were supposed to come in on Aug. 7 but only arrived five days later. She said the results did not meet their standards so the advisory was not lifted.

Tests are being done on a daily basis, she added.

Residents are asked to bring their tap water to a boil for at least one minute before drinking, brushing their teeth, preparing baby bottles, making ice cubes, and washing or preparing food to be eaten raw or that don’t require prolonged cooking times.

The city said that tap water can still be used for doing laundry, taking a shower or bath and dish washing with hot water. They ask that people thoroughly dry their dishes after washing and to make sure children don’t swallow any bath water.

Pinet said residents’ safety is the city’s primary concern.

Once the water results from the lab are satisfactory, the advisory will be lifted and residents will receive a new notice on their front door.

The city could not estimate when the advisory will be over.

