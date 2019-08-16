Pointe-Claire road closures to start this weekend as REM work gets underway

A series of short-term road closures are coming to the West Island starting Sunday.

Drivers should note there will be traffic interruptions on Highway 40 and St-Jean Boulevard until September.

The City of Pointe-Claire says the closures are necessary as work gets underway for the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail train system.

The service road along Highway 40 westbound will be closed between Ellingham Avenue and St-Jean Boulevard starting Sunday at 11 p.m. It will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

A detour will be available via Brunswick Boulevard, according to the city.

The westbound Highway 40 access ramp from St-Jean Boulevard will be partially closed starting Sunday. Drivers will be able to access one of the two lanes until the road is completely reopened starting Aug. 30.

The $6.3-billion REM commuter rail system will feature 67 kilometres of tracks across the Greater Montreal area. There will be 26 stops, including two stations in Pointe-Claire.

It is expected to be completed by 2023.

