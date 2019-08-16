Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

Bob Lenarduzzi is no longer the president of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In a statement released Friday, the MLS club said Lenarduzzi is transitioning from his role as president to club liaison.

The Whitecaps will not hire a new president. Instead the club will conduct a “global search” for a new sporting director, who “will lead the technical direction of the club at all levels.”

Lenarduzzi has been associated with the Whitecaps for 45 years and the club says he will continue to work closely with ownership and management.

“Whitecaps FC would not be Whitecaps FC without Bob Lenarduzzi,” co-owner Jeff Mallett said.

The change comes as the Whitecaps have struggled on and off the pitch.

The club is in last place in the Western Conference with a record of five wins, 12 losses and nine draws.

The club has also faced allegations of harassment and bullying by a former coach of the women’s team.

Fans held walkouts during Whitecaps matches to protest the club’s handling of the accusations.

Co-owners Jeff Mallett and Greg Kerfoot later issued a letter of apology that said the club cares deeply about the women’s “pain and suffering,” while also defending its actions in responding to a series of blog posts that resurfaced the allegations from 2008.

— With files from Sean Boynton