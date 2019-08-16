Abbotsford drug dealers recruiting youth with parents’ cars as chauffeurs: police

Abbotsford police are warning of a disturbing new trend that reportedly involves drug dealers recruiting youth as chauffeurs — often in their parents’ cars.

Police allege established street-level dealers have responded to police targeting and seizure of their own vehicles by finding younger N licence holders to drive them around.

Police said in most cases, the vehicles the young drivers are using are actually registered to their parents.

Police are warning youth that if they’re caught driving a drug dealer around, they, too, will be charged with trafficking.

Police added that if it’s determined the vehicle was an instrument used to facilitate trafficking, it could be seized and legally forfeited to the government, regardless of the name under which it’s registered.

The warning comes in the wake of a drug bust on Wednesday in which Abbotsford police said they arrested two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old and seized $1,500 worth of pre-portioned fentanyl and crack as well as a 2016 Jeep Wrangler.