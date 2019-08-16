Ottawa police charge former Carleton University basketball player with sexual assault, kidnapping

Ottawa police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping after an alleged incident in April.

Police say they received a complaint from a woman regarding an alleged incident in the ByWard market area as well as the west end of Ottawa on April 7.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police says deaths of woman, 5-year-old likely murder-suicide

Police say Eddie Ekiyor met a 23-year-old female at a downtown bar where he allegedly plied her with alcohol and drugs.

He then took her to a west end address where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Throughout the incident, the female was reportedly in and out of consciousness.

Following the alleged assault, the victim was put in a taxi cab and taken home.

Ekiyor played forward for the Carleton Ravens basketball team from 2016 to 2018.

READ MORE: OPP warn Casselman residents of rash of lawn equipment thefts

Edward Ekiyor, 22, of Ottawa, faces charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and overcoming resistance.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.