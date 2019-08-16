Cocaine seized, 3 people charged following traffic stop in Cobourg: police

Two Port Hope-area men and a teen are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers stopped a vehicle on Friday morning, which led to an investigation of the driver and passengers inside. Police say one passenger was wanted by Northumberland OPP, and the other passenger and the driver were allegedly found in contravention of their release conditions.

As a result, police say officers searched the vehicle and located an ounce of cocaine, valued at $2,800, along with weighing scales. Three people were arrested.

Steven Baker, 45, of Port Hope, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, breach of an undertaking and breach of probation.

Andrew Stephen, 28, of Hamilton Township, just north of Port Hope, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of breach of recognizance.

A 17-year-old girl was also charged with possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police say she was arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant. Her name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the accused all face court appearances in September.

