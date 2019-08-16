Serious collision closes section of Perth Road: Kingston police

Kingston police are currently investigating what they called a “very serious” collision on Perth Road.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, Kingston police sent out a notice saying Perth Road was closed between McAdoo’s Lane and Burbrook Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and find an alternate route for their morning commute.

Two reconstructionists are on the scene investigating the incident.

Perth Road is currently closed between Burbrook Road and McAdoosnLane for a collison investigation. Please find an aleternate route. No estimated opening time. #ygk — Cst Richard Hough (@kp_trafficcop) August 16, 2019

Kingston police have not answered multiple calls for further information, however Const. Richard Hough tweeted that there is currently no estimated time frame for when the rural highway will reopen.