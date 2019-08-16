City announces weekend road closures ahead of Waverley Underpass opening

In preparation for the opening of Winnipeg’s Waverley Underpass, the city says it will be temporarily closing the construction site beginning Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.

The construction site at Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue will be closed to drivers over the weekend as the city prepares to transition from the detour road to the new underpass.

The weekend road closures include:

Waverley Street between Wilkes Avenue/Hurst Way and Mathers Avenue

Taylor Avenue between Cambridge Street and east of the western Reh-Fit Centre parking lot access

The intersection of Wilkes Avenue/Hurst Way and Waverley Street will also be closed on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for intersection paving.

Traffic will begin using the new underpass Monday morning when the road reopens at 6 a.m.

Once the underpass is opened on Monday, the following restrictions will remain in place at the Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue intersection:

No left turn northbound on Waverley Street at Taylor Avenue

No left turn southbound on Waverley Street at Taylor Avenue

No left turn eastbound on Taylor Avenue at Waverley Street

Construction in the area is expected to continue until November, however the city says it should not disrupt traffic.

The cost for the project was previously recorded in a city report at coming in significantly cheaper than the original price tag.

Earlier this year, the total cost was shown at $98 million, down from the original $156 million budgeted for the project.

The report says there are several reasons behind the projected surplus, mainly due to contingency amounts of about $43 million for various risk factors that have not materialized.