4.1 Magnitude earthquake shakes Esterhazy and area

A small earthquake struck just east of Esterhazy Thursday evening.

The United States Geological Survey confirms a 4.1 magnitude quake hit the region 17 kilometres east of the town at 8:30 p.m.

The epicenter of the quake was located just outside of Mosaic’s K2 Potash mine.

SaskPower reports several communities in the area including Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin, Rockanville Wapella and Tantallon experienced power outages, but power was restored a few hours later.

11:30 PM: Restored: Outage – Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin, Rockanville, Wapella, Tantallon, Spyhill. Status: All power restored. Thank you for your patience. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) August 16, 2019

It is unknown at this time if the earthquake is responsible.