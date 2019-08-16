Weather
August 16, 2019 9:47 am
Updated: August 16, 2019 9:49 am

4.1 Magnitude earthquake shakes Esterhazy and area

By Global News

The headshaft at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask. is shown on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Mosaic Co. says it has issued 395 layoff notices to hourly workers at its Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan as it indefinitely idles the operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A small earthquake struck just east of Esterhazy Thursday evening.

The United States Geological Survey confirms a 4.1 magnitude quake hit the region 17 kilometres east of the town at 8:30 p.m.

The epicenter of the quake was located just outside of Mosaic’s K2 Potash mine.

SaskPower reports several communities in the area including Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin, Rockanville Wapella and Tantallon experienced power outages, but power was restored a few hours later.

It is unknown at this time if the earthquake is responsible.

