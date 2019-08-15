Judge rules horse named Double Bear champion of 2017 Canadian Derby

A fight over which horse won a Canadian Derby race two years ago has been resolved in court.

Queen’s Bench Justice June Ross has declared Double Bear the winner of an Aug. 19, 2017 race at Northlands Park in Edmonton.

Chief Know It All was originally declared the winner despite a complaint from the trainer of Double Bear.

The Horse Racing Appeal Tribunal later disqualified Chief Know It All and named Double Bear and Trooper John co-winners because they apparently finished in a dead heat.

The tribunal ruled Chief Know It All made contact with another horse and altered the outcome of the race.

Ross determined Double Bear finished first, Chief Know It All finished second and Trooper John came in third.