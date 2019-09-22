Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019

Canada election: Drummond

Drummond is a federal district created since in 1966 from Drummond—Arthabaska, Nicolet—Yamaska and Richmond—Wolfe.

Voters in Drummond elected NDP MP François Choquette in the 2015 and 2011 federal election with 30.5 per cent and 51.6 per cent, respectively. Choquette is running for re-election.

The riding had previously voted Bloc Québécois in every election since 1993.

Geography

The district is located by the Saint-François River in the region of Centre-du-Québec, consisting of the Regional County Municipality of Drummond.

Candidates

NDP: François Choquette (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jessica Ebacher
Liberal: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Martin Champoux
Green: Frederik Bernier
PPC: Steeve Paquet
Rhinoceros: Réal BatRhino Martel
Animal Protection: Lucas Munger

