Canada election: Dorval–Lachine–LaSalle

Dorval–Lachine–LaSalle is an electoral district on Montreal island in Quebec. It was created in 2013 from the former districts of LaSalle—Émard and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Lachine.

Voters in Dorval–Lachine–LaSalle elected Liberal MP Anju Dhillon in the 2015 federal election with 54.89 per cent of the vote.

She was the first South Asian woman to be elected from Quebec. The riding had previously voted NDP in the 2011 federal election with 41.12 per cent of the vote. Dhillon is seeking re-election and will face Bloc Québécois candidate Jean-Frédéric Vaudry. She is running again for the seat after losing in 2015.

Demographics

English was the first language of 27.3 per cent of the resident, whereas 39.8 per cent were Francophones.

Candidates

Liberal: Anju Dhillon (Incumbent)
Conservative: Céline LaQuerre
NDP: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Jean-Frédéric Vaudry
Green: Réjean Malette
PPC: Arash Torbati

