Canada election: Chicoutimi–Le Fjord
Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, formerly known as Chicoutimi is a federal electoral district in Quebec since 1925. Voters in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord elected Liberal MP Denis Lemieux in the 2015 federal election with 31.09 per cent of the vote.
After Lemieux announced his resignation on November 2017 citing personal reasons, a by-election was held on June 2018 and Conservative MP Richard Martel was voted in with 52.76 per cent of the vote.
Geography
Since the beginning, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord is located in the center of the city of Chicoutimi, Quebec. It lost some of its territory to Jonquière during the 2012 electoral redistribution including the area north of the Saguenay River.
Candidates
Conservative: Richard Martel (Incumbent)
Liberal: TBD
NDP: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Valérie Tremblay
Green: Lynda Youde
PPC: Jimmy Voyer
Comments
