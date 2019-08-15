Suspect wanted after allegedly burning flag at Beaverton cenotaph, vandalizing police station

Durham Regional Police have released security images of a suspect wanted after officers say a Canadian flag was set on fire at a cenotaph in Beaverton and a police station was vandalized.

Police said in a statement several buildings were vandalized in downtown Beaverton over the weekend. A police station and a CIBC bank branch both had several windows damaged.

Investigators said plywood was put up in the place of the windows at the police station shortly after the incident. On Wednesday, officers discovered anti-police messages written on the wood.

Police said officers also responded to the cenotaph in town on Wednesday and discovered a Canadian flag had been burned. “Political-related” graffiti was reportedly found at the cenotaph as well.

The suspect has been described as a male with red hair who was wearing dark clothing, tan-coloured boots, and a bandana at the time of the alleged incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2675 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.