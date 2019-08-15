Compensation down 18% for senior Sask. Crown executives: report

The amount of money senior and executive management at Crown corporations in Saskatchewan are taking home is down 18 per cent in the past year.

About $4.4 million dollars less was earned, according to Crown Investments Corporation’s (CIC) 2018-19 Payee Disclosure Report.

“Our government is working to ensure taxpayer dollars are going to the services that Saskatchewan people deserve,” Joe Hargrave, the minister of Crown investments, said in a release.

The total compensation in that sector was just over $1 billion, with executive and senior management making up two per cent of that total. The percentage aligns with the previous year when those groups also took home 18 per cent less than the 2017-18 figures.

In that year, there were also 11 positions cut, going from 86 to 75.

READ MORE: SaskEnergy employee terminated after allegedly using gas card for personal use for 15 years

“Saskatchewan’s Crown sector supports the province’s overall economy by employing 11,200 Saskatchewan people with economic spinoffs that benefit Saskatchewan businesses, municipalities, and community groups,” Hargrave said.

The report said the Crown sector provided about $9.9 million to the community through grants, contributions, donations, and sponsorships.

Another $20 million was given to municipalities through grants in-lieu of property taxes. $6 billion was given to suppliers for products and services.

In 2014, compensation was down 10 per cent from the previous year.

The report was submitted to the Standing Committee on Crown and Central Agencies on Thursday.