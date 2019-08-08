SaskEnergy employee terminated after allegedly using gas card for personal use for 15 years

A SaskEnergy employee has been terminated from the company after allegedly using a corporate fuel card for personal use for 15 years, according to the Crown Corporation.

The man, who is not identified, spent an estimated $30,431 between January of 2004 and April of 2019. That number could change as the value is still being investigated.

The company says he was misappropriating the card during the operation of corporate fleet vehicles. He was terminated on May 30.

“We did report it to the RCMP,” said Casey Macleod, spokesperson for SaskEnergy. “We are working through that process as well as internal processes.”

Macleod said few details are available to the public at this time, as the matter is still under investigation.

Measures are also being taken to recover the losses the employee racked up over more than a decade.

According to a losses report from the company, “a technical solution is being applied to increase the data available for vehicle monitoring, and additional follow up protocols are being developed.”

SaskEnergy says the termination of the employee is subject to the Unifor grievance process.