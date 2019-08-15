Guelph police uncover marijuana grow-op as part of theft investigation

Guelph police say two people from Moorefield, Ont., are facing several charges after uncovering a marijuana grow operation as part of a theft investigation.

A business in the city’s north end reported the theft to police on Aug. 8, which included 27 laptops and several electrician tools.

Police said the total value of the missing items was $60,000.

Their investigation led officers to a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

A search warrant was carried out at their home where police say they found the stolen items along with a marijuana grow operation and 15 ounces of dry cannabis.

Police said the stolen items were returned to their rightful owner.

Moorefield is about 50 kilometres northeast of Guelph in the Township of Mapleton

Charges laid against the suspects include possession of stolen property and cultivating cannabis over the legal limit.

They will both appear in court on Sept. 24.

