OPP warn Casselman residents of rash of lawn equipment thefts

The Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Embrun just east of Ottawa is warning residents in the Casselman area of a rash of break-ins in the area.

According to police, the thieves are targeting residential areas and appear to be focusing on taking gardening equipment, such as lawnmowers, tractors and leaf blowers.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigating after bodies of woman, 5-year-old found in Outaouais home

Though an exact number of thefts in the area could not be released as the investigation is ongoing, OPP East spokesperson Melissa Bouchard says there have been “numerous incidents” this week alone.

The OPP is reminding residents to take the proper precautions to protect their items, such as locking them up when not in use.

READ MORE: Gatineau senior dies after accidental dose of methadone, report says

Police are asking witnesses who are aware of any suspicious activity to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or on the Crime Stoppers website.