Quebec provincial police investigating after bodies of woman, 5-year-old found in Outaouais home

The bodies of a woman and a girl were found Wednesday in the Outaouais region in a residence in Lac-des-Plages, about 30 kilometres west of Mont-Tremblant.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday that the victims are Julie Meunier, a 40-year-old Montreal woman, and a five-year-old girl.

It is not known if there is a family link between these two people.

The SQ’s major crime squad believes that there was a murder and a suicide.

The discovery of the two bodies was made around 4 p.m. in the residence located on Tour-du-Lac Road. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene.

The investigation is continuing on Thursday morning to determine the cause and exact circumstances of the two deaths.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise