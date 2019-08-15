Quebec provincial police investigating after bodies of woman, 5-year-old found in Outaouais home
The bodies of a woman and a girl were found Wednesday in the Outaouais region in a residence in Lac-des-Plages, about 30 kilometres west of Mont-Tremblant.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday that the victims are Julie Meunier, a 40-year-old Montreal woman, and a five-year-old girl.
It is not known if there is a family link between these two people.
The SQ’s major crime squad believes that there was a murder and a suicide.
The discovery of the two bodies was made around 4 p.m. in the residence located on Tour-du-Lac Road. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene.
The investigation is continuing on Thursday morning to determine the cause and exact circumstances of the two deaths.
— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise
© 2019 The Canadian Press
