Canada
August 15, 2019 10:26 am
Updated: August 15, 2019 10:38 am

Metrolinx adding 84 new weekly GO train trips in GTHA

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
TORONTO – Metrolinx says it is adding dozens of new GO train trips in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area to increase rush-hour, mid-day and evening availability.

There will be 84 new weekly train trips across the Kitchener, Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines starting Aug. 31.

That includes new late-night weekday service between Kitchener and Toronto’s Union Station and hourly weekday evening service between Brampton and Union Station.

There will also be new year-round weekend GO train service between Niagara Falls and Union Station.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says core segments of GO’s network will have two-way, all-day rapid transit with service every 15 minutes.

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says a new express option for Kitchener will save commuters 20 minutes a day.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

