General Vanier Elementary, John Paul I High School to move after deal reached

General Vanier Elementary is officially moving to Pierre de Coubertin Elementary in two weeks.

John Paul I High School will also move into Laurier MacDonald High School.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) sealed the deal after it voted in favour of cohabitation following a 30-day consultation period.

This comes after the Québec government transferred John Paul I and General Vanier to the overcrowded Pointe de l’Ile board (CSPI).

Pierre de Coubertin and General Vanier both expressed concerns about the move.

The schools also provided a list of demands.

General Vanier asked for a $25,000 refund for the money they raised and invested into a new schoolyard. They also asked for an additional $20,000 to fund extra-curricular activities given that it would be more difficult to raise funds as it had in the past.

Pierre de Coubertin, meanwhile, asked for improvements to its schoolyard and parking lot, among other requests.

“We don’t want just to cohabitate, we want to build with a view to the future, building a strong united community,” said Maria Corsi, a parent at Pierre de Coubertin.

The board agreed to provide $45,000 to each school and to look into the rest of Pierre de Coubertin’s demands.

As for the issue of cohabitation with the CSPI, Gerald McShane Elementary is open to offer up space to the French board but not Lester B. Pearson High School.

“Lester B. Pearson High School is not in agreement of cohabitation for different kinds of reasons,” said Benny Berneti, the governing board’s chair.

“We don’t feel that by having a second body of students in our school that would be, on our side, the safe way for our kids and for our staff.”

EMSB spokesperson Michael Cohen said the Pointe-de-l’Île board will be informed of the decision.

The first day of elementary schools is Tuesday, Sept. 3.