Former Edmonton soccer coach convicted of sex offences

A former Edmonton youth soccer coach was convicted of several sex offences on Tuesday.

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw was convicted of two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and two counts of making and distributing child pornography.

(From January 2017) An Edmonton soccer coach has been charged with making arrangements or an agreement to commit sexual offences against a child.

A number of other charges he had faced were previously withdrawn or stayed.

The man’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Vander Leeuw was arrested by law enforcement officers in 2017.