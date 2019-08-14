Crime
RCMP have hearse driver dead to rights in highway speeding incident

Minnedosa RCMP caught a speeding hearse driver dead to rights on Highway 10 Wednesday.

Police said the unusual ticket was handed out when the hearse — which wasn’t transporting a body at the time — was clocked at 141 km/h in a 100 zone.

