RCMP have hearse driver dead to rights in highway speeding incident
Minnedosa RCMP caught a speeding hearse driver dead to rights on Highway 10 Wednesday.
Police said the unusual ticket was handed out when the hearse — which wasn’t transporting a body at the time — was clocked at 141 km/h in a 100 zone.
